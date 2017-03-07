PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey issued the following statement in celebration of Women’s History Month and all of the female leaders whose trailblazing spirit paved the way for the future:

“Arizona has long been a state where female leaders are empowered to pursue the unlimited opportunities our world offers.

“Arizona has had more female governors than any other state in the nation and we’re proud to be the longtime home of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. From Rose Mofford rising through the ranks of state government to Martha McSally literally taking women’s rights to new heights, these women’s trailblazing spirit is exactly what makes Arizona so special.

“We live in a desert covered in shattered glass ceilings—and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”