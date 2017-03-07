D-backs named among ‘100 best companies in Arizona’

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks were named one of the “100 Best Arizona Companies” by BestCompaniesAZ as part of their 15th anniversary serving Arizona’s business community. The D-backs are recognized within the category of “Best of Heart”, which honors companies that build strong relationships with employees, customers, and the community demonstrating how much they care.

“We are proud to be named among the best companies in Arizona, particularly for having the best of heart,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “At the D-backs, our employees come first and a strong company culture is imperative to prevail both on and off the field. Among our core values is also a service to our community and we are honored to be considered leaders within the industry.”

The D-backs were also recently ranked one of the “Best Places to Work” by Phoenix Business Journal for the 10th consecutive year, and last year BestCompaniesAZ named the D-backs among “Most Admired Companies.”

“BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of recognizing sought-after employer brands and creating prestigious workplace awards programs in Arizona since 2002. As we celebrate 15 years, we are proud to recognize companies across our state who are making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and our communities,” said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ.

D-backs employees operate under core values established by the leadership team that provide true framework for effective decision making. Those values include investing into the people who work for the organization, cultivating and enhancing relationships with employees, establishing integrity by accepting individual and collective responsibility, foster learning throughout the organization while considering outside points of view, and expecting positive results from the organization both on and off the field. Culture is also one of the five areas of focus within the organization’s Circle of Success.

Among the unique perks enjoyed by employees last year, was an extended two-week holiday break, an all-employee trip to San Diego to see the D-backs play the Padres, quarterly company outings, roundtable meetings between management and employees and a rotating council comprised of members from all levels of the organization focusing on enhancing company events and culture.