The 100,000 monthly immigrant factor invading America

As we regular Americans drive off to work each day, our U.S. Congress, loaded with all our elected officials, continues a practice it’s foisted onto the American taxpayer since 1965: endless importation of millions of legal and illegal immigrants to the tune of over 100,000 every 30 days.

Once they arrive, they displace jobs from our working poor, or they move onto the welfare rolls for housing, medical, food, education and transportation. Most carry very little education, skills or First World abilities to function in our advanced society. Annual cost of immigrants in welfare: $113,000,000,000.00 (billion) (Source: www.NumbersUSA.org ; www.Fairus.org)

Since 1965 when we featured 194,000,000 (million) people, and since we chose two children or less per woman to create a sustainable society—our Congress created a living nightmare manifesting faster at the “exponential growth factor” than anyone ever imagined. That’s how we reached 300,000,000 (million) by 2006. That’s why we face 438,000,000 (million) by 2050—a scant 33 years from now. We’re at 328,000,000 (million) as of 2017. Here’s what it looks like in real numbers.

First of all, Congress imports 83,000 legal immigrants every 30 days based on 1,000,000 (million) legally imported annually through the 1965 Immigration Reform Act. Additionally, Congress allows, by not employing enough Border Patrol officers to stop them, 41,000 illegal alien migrants, on average, to breech our borders monthly, which totals 500,000 annually. Total: 124,000 every 30 days. Each year, all immigrants add 900,000 new babies annually to accelerate our population growth to the tune of 3.1 million, net gain. (Sources: US Census Bureau; PEW Research Center; NumbersUSA.org; Center for Immigration Studies.org—“Illegal immigrant numbers” and “Immigrant birth rates” by Dr. Steven Camarata)

While this continuous invasion of our country accelerates, your two senators and House member do nothing to stop it. Along with the 350,000 annual anchor baby birthrate phenomenon! But like a creeping cancer, the immigrant numbers grow steadily—to such a point, by 2042, European-Americans will become a new minority to the new Latino-Hispanic majority. Verify it on www.PEWResearchCenter.org

Please remember that the third world adds 80 million new babies, net gain, annually. Therefore, no amount of immigration into the West will save third world because they continue creating millions more annually.

What other ramifications can you think about concerning our country’s future? For one thing, these numbers guarantee our devolvement into a Third World country with water shortages, energy shortages and resource exhaustion. We guarantee ourselves loss of quality of life and standard of living.

With another 138 million people inside the USA, will our welfare systems survive the onslaught knowing that we already face paying for 48 million subsisting on food stamps today? Will our gridlock traffic in major cities solve itself? How about that air pollution index of everyone breathing toxic air in our metropolitan areas?

With seven states facing acute water shortages today, will that 138 million added people to the USA solve THAT problem? How about educating 100 million more immigrants and their children to the American way of life? How do you think that will work out? How about the sociological impact?

With increasing robotics of all jobs, how will we employ all those immigrants from Africa, the Middle East and Indochina when their highest jobs skills run between housekeeping and mopping floors or picking crops? Have you asked your senators or House member the answers to that one? Finally, why are we responsible for the rest of

the worlds birth rates rates?

We Stand On The Edge Of Our Oblivion

This quote stands as a red light on the dashboard of our civilization:

“The cheap oil age created an artificial bubble of plentitude for a period not much longer than a human lifetime…so I hazard to assert that as oil ceases to be cheap and the world reserves move toward depletion, we will be left with an enormous population…that the ecology of the earth will not support. The journey back toward non-oil population homeostasis will not be pretty. We will discover the hard way that population hyper growth was simply a side-effect of the oil age. It was a condition, not a problem with a solution. That is what happened and we are stuck with it.” James Howard Kunstler, The Long Emergency

At some point in this century, we face oil exhaustion. That single black gold runs our civilization. Nothing on the technology horizon can replace it.

When you think about what you bequeath to your children, do you feel a cringe creeping up your spine? These numbers and this importation of the endless refugees from around the world will never cease unless you get involved to stop it. At some point, your children will become its victims. Where will your children flee for a better life?

“Most Western elites continue urging the wealthy West not to stem the migrant tide [that adds 80 million net gain annually to the planet], but to absorb our global brothers and sisters until their horrid ordeal has been endured and shared by all—ten billion humans packed onto an ecologically devastated planet.” Dr. Otis Graham, Unguarded Gates