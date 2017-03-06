Nogales CBP officers seize $2.3 million in marijuana

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Nogales, Arizona seized more than 2 tons of marijuana found in two commercial shipments within the last few days of February.

CBP officers working with a narcotics-detection canine at the Mariposa Commercial Facility on Feb 25 discovered nearly 1,700 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $838,000. Officers located the marijuana in the roof area of a tractor-trailer loaded with corn.

Officers at the same facility, also working with a narcotics-detection canine, seized an even larger load of marijuana on Feb 28, worth almost $1.5 million. While officers were inspecting the contents of a box truck, they found 125 bundles of marijuana with a combined weight exceeding 2,900 pounds.

Officers seized the drugs, vehicles and commodities. Both drivers, identified as Mexican nationals, were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

