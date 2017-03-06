Cave Creek Rodeo Days calendar of events

March 25 – April 2

Parade, live PRCA Rodeo events, Mutton Busting, Rodeo Dances, Golf Tournament and more to round out weeklong celebration of Arizona town’s Western heritage.

CAVE CREEK — Cave Creek Rodeo Days is slated to take place Saturday, March 25th through Sunday, April 2nd, celebrating the town’s Western heritage, and the 40-year anniversary of continuous Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) events in Cave Creek.

The all-volunteer community celebration is sponsored by Sanderson Ford on Bell Road, and supported by the town of Cave Creek.

The weeklong event brings together local friends and neighbors to raise money for charity, and to assist the town with the continued maintenance and enhancement of the Cave Creek Memorial Arena through the professional sport of rodeo

Highlights include the PRCA rodeo events, a parade, mutton busting, a golf tournament, two rodeo dances and much more.

“We cherish our Western lifestyle. Our entire community is coming together for Cave Creek Rodeo Days. This event celebrates everything we love about our town,” said mayor Ernie Bunch.

The lineup of top-ranking PRCA contestants is expected to draw thousands of attendees including cowboys, cowgirls, and pro-rodeo fans.

For information, a full calendar of events, or tickets, visit CaveCreekRodeo.com.

SATURDAY, March 25:

Parade, Mutton Busting, Rodeo Kick-Off Dance

Festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25 with a street parade along downtown Cave Creek Road, presented by Wells Fargo. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs for best seating. Emcees at seven announcer stands along the route will introduce the lineup of entrees and local celebrities.

Immediately following the parade, Outlaw Annie’s, 6705 E. Cave Creek Road, will host the popular mutton busting competition where children, ages four to seven and weighting less than 75 pounds can ride a sheep across the arena for six seconds to win prizes. Entries are $10 per contestant and signup begins at 12:30 p.m. Space is limited to the first 100 entries.

The Rodeo Kickoff Dance will take place at the newly reopened Buffalo Chip Saloon and starts at 9 p.m., 6823 E. Cave Creek Road, with live music by Pick O’The Litter band. The popular saloon, situated on five acres in downtown Cave Creek, was awarded 2016 New Times Best Rodeo Grounds.

MONDAY, March 27:

Golf Tourney and Award Dinner

The Tatum Ranch Golf Club, 29888 N. Tatum Ranch Drive, will host the golf tournament on Monday, March 27th. The scramble format fundraiser tees off at 12:30 p.m., with awards for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, and other Hole in One, Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin prizes.

Following the tournament, a prime rib dinner, silent auction and golf award presentation will be hosted by Harold’s Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road. Tickets are $140 per person and includes the prime rib dinner. Additional dinner tickets can be purchased for $25.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY, March 31 – April 2:

PRCA Rodeo Events

The PRCA Rodeo events, featuring the return of world-renowned stock contractor Cervi Champion Rodeo, happen at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 N 28th St., Cave Creek.

Rodeo competition begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31st and April 1st, and final performances take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. More than 25 vendors will provide food, drinks and shopping.

Highlights include the Wrangler National Patriot Day on Friday. Attendees on Saturday are encouraged to wear rodeo colors of purple and turquoise, and pink on Sunday for the “Wrangler Tough Enough to Wear Pink Cancer Awareness,” campaign.

Rodeo gates open two hours prior to each event. Admission to the PRCA evening events is $20 per person, and free for children five years of age and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Seating is first come, first serve.

Stockman VIP Tickets are available for an enhanced experience including special seating, open bar, hosted dinner and limited exclusive parking.

Admission to the Rodeo Slack Round is free for all ages, and includes calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, and other activities starting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena.

SATURDAY, April 1:

Official Rodeo Dance with Live Music from Mogollon and the Crown Kings

Harold’s Corral will host the official rodeo dance on 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, featuring live music from Mogollon, and the Crown Kings on separate stages.

Harold’s is an Arizona landmark and popular stomping ground for both locals and tourists celebrating over 81 years of Cave Creek history and good times.

