Biggs named FreedomWorks’ member of the month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05) was named FreedomWorks’ Member of the Month for March. Congressman Biggs received this recognition for being an advocate for individual liberty and federalism throughout his first two months in Congress. FreedomWorks specifically mentioned Congressman Biggs’ work on the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, the Right to Try Act, and H.R. 899, which eliminates the Department of Education. Congressman Biggs issued the following statement:

“I am thankful for this recognition from FreedomWorks, which highlights my work in Congress. Last year, I promised my constituents that I would fight to achieve six major goals in the 115thCongress, and I have fought to bring those issues to the forefront of national conversation. Americans expect nothing less from their representation in Congress, and I am honored to be the voice of my constituents from Arizona’s Congressional District Five.”