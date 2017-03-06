BAT is bad

Dear Editor:

You will probably be swamped with letters of praise or damnation about President Trump’s speech before Congress. I was not a Trump supporter but once he became our President I started paying attention to what he tells us he has planned and what he has done so far. I’m not unhappy with what I’ve seen and am hopeful that he fulfills his promises, yet I know that Congress may or may not go along with what he wants and Executive Orders only go so far.

He alluded to a border tax on imports in the speech, but did not state that it was to be part of his plans. The Border Adjustment Tax (known as the BAT) is a very bad idea at this time. When employment improves and wages rise, the consumer might be able to deal with a tax on the goods they buy every day, but we are not there yet and none of us are ready to pay more for gas, shoes, computers and most everything sold at Wal Mart. If the BAT is part of Congress’s budget package, I really hope the President will reject it. All the small retailers in the US will be forced to raise their prices to meet the new tax. Even restaurants that bring in salmon and shrimp will have to up the price.

I very much want this President to Make Our Country Again, but it won’t happen if the consumer is pinched before the economy improves. I’m learning to trust him and his promises, but I can’t say the same for the members of the House and Senate. Let them know that the BAT is very BAD.

Sincerely,

Andy Moore

Cave Creek