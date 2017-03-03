Into the jaws of main stream media’s ongoing deceptions

A free press guarantees a free country. Take it away, and a free country loses its voice, its courage, and its ability to function against government corruption.

President George Washington said, “Government is not reason; it is not eloquence; it is force. Government is like fire; it is a dangerous servant.”

Unfortunately, today in America our free press may be considered slanted, aristocratic, biased and prejudiced against bringing the unvarnished facts to the American people.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said, “It’s the media’s job to control how Americans think.”

As a citizen journalist who lives at the ground level of America, who has been a math-science teacher, 18-wheeler long haul trucker in the summers, bartender, heavy equipment safety officer, volunteer instructor for the handicapped and pool cleaner—I see the MSM manipulating the public “sway” by reporting stories they deem in their own best interest and not in favor of the American people.

In other words, you won’t hear the facts or the truth from CNN, NPR, NBC, ABC or CBS—but you will receive their bias to serve their ends.

They deflected the real reason that British citizens voted to reject the European Union: endless third world immigration displacing their British language, culture and civilization. (Brexit vote)

The MSM’s easy corruption spreads across three decades in a dance that appears to cajole the American people into accepting senseless and endless immigration—as if it’s our responsibility to save the rest of the world’s desperate masses. By the way, that remains mathematically impossible. The MSM reports on mind-numbing violence from demonstrators who claim racism. The MSM reports on total appeasement of illegal immigration into the tens of millions. It NEVER reports on our own citizens’ desperate situations, i.e., the entrenched poverty of our minorities.

How many Americans understand that we fail to deal with or solve the desperate conditions of 60,000 homeless veterans, 1.5 million dispossessed Americans, 13 million American children living under the poverty line and 350,000 illegal anchor babies annually that we pay for with our taxes?

Is it not inequity at the least or insanity at the most that 48,000,000 (million) Americans subsist on food stamps? And now, we face a $19.5 trillion national debt!

The MSM muffles any reports on the infrastructure failing across this country. Instead the media focuses on the Russians hacking our voting systems, which proved inconsequential to the vote.

In fact, American citizens pulled the lever for Trump because they sickened of the endless degradation of their country via Barack Obama’s policies and outright treason against our U.S. Constitution. They revolted at the United Nations forcing Syrian refugees upon America. They cringed at Muslim terror attacks from 9/11 to San Bernardino to Orlando—facilitated by endless Muslim immigration into America.

Whatever the Main Stream Media wants us to think, their ploys prove obvious. We do not support Globalization of America. We do not want endless legal or illegal immigration destroying the bedrock of our culture, language and ethos.

One media example: when Barack Obama purported to be a Christian so as to secure his presidential bid, he immediately removed the bust of Churchill in the Oval Office. The MSM said not a word about racism, or about documented Muslim hate for Churchill for his words exposing Islam.

In 1899, Churchill said, “How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries, improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement, the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men. Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.”

Since Obama won the White House, he committed his resources to advancing Islam into America via refugees and eight White House aides advancing Sharia Law. All of it in violation of the McCarran-Walter Act of 1952. This ruling outlaws the Muslim Brotherhood, Council for American Islamic Relations, Islamic Society of North America and dozens of other Islamic organizations bent on furthering Sharia Law in America.

Obama followed the Quran’s dictates that force every Muslim to lie to gain access and further conquest of Islam in a host country, i.e., the Malik’s of San Bernardino or Mateen of the Orlando massacre. Later, Obama admitted in several interviews, “…my Muslim faith and respect for the holy Quran.”

Born to a Muslim father and raised in his early childhood by a Muslim stepfather in a Muslim nation, where he registered in school as Muslim, Barack Obama remains true to his Islamic childhood.

Obama lied about being a Christian in order to gain the White House. No one would have voted for him if he admitted to being a Muslim. Ultimately, he would destroy the U.S. Constitution in favor of Sharia Law and the Quran. The prime directive of the Quran: “Convert or kill all non-believers.”

The MSM said nothing and filed it away from the American people.

When President Donald Trump reached the Oval Office, the first scandal surfaced because a reporter claimed that Trump removed the bust of Martin Luther King. In fact, the bust remained, but the MSM created a 7.5 earthquake uproar of racism, xenophobia and bigotry.

Whether you look at “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd’s bias, “Face the Nation” with John Dickerson’s slanting the truth or CNN’s Jake Tapper’s gradient viewpoint—all of them conform to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski when she said, “It’s the media’s job to control how people think.”

The American people sicken of the bias and the outright fabrication of the MSM. More Americans choose citizen journalists like Devvy Kidd, Kimberly Dvorak, Lloyd Marcus, Chip Mclean, Jim Kouri, John Wallace, Dennis Cuddy, Kelleigh Nelson, Shirley Edwards, Laurie Roth, Robert Owens, David Haggeth and Anita Hoge.

As the MSM loses more and more of its grip on the American people, let us gather our hearts, minds and bodies in defense of our country by listening to what’s factually occurring and by standing up, and speaking out for America. It’s our precious country. We must stand for the rule of law and our U.S. Constitution. Anything less, and we drift into the morass of national suicide much like Europe.