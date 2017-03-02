We must and we can repeal Obamacare now. Every Republican in the House and Senate voted for a repeal bill in 2015 and they should send that same bill to President Trump now. This excuse we’re hearing that we can’t repeal Obamacare until we replace it is ludicrous.

Before Obamacare, America had the best healthcare system in the world. Obamacare has become a cancer on our healthcare system. We don’t need to replace our healthcare system, we must remove the cancer. Once Obamacare has been removed, we will still have our doctors, nurses, hospitals, insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare plans and veterans hospitals. No one loses their insurance, and once we get rid of Obamacare can we begin to improve our healthcare system so it works for every American.

Obamacare must be repealed now!

Arch McGill

Scottsdale