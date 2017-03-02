If it is true that this sheriff is in defiance of federal immigration laws and releasing illegal aliens back into your streets and community, I implore you to investigate this criminal. Furthermore, you must use all your resources to pressure this sheriff to follow the law and protect and serve the American citizens of Maricopa County.

The sheriff took an oath to affirm he will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Arizona, the Maricopa County Code, and all the laws thereof, and that he will faithfully discharge his duties in accordance with the law……..

The sheriff is paid by the tax payers and he is breaking many laws, I urge you to take immediate action against a fraudulent sheriff.

Sincerely,

Mark

Oregon