PHOENIX — Give your kids the adventure of a lifetime this summer! The Arizona Game and Fish Department and Wildlife For Tomorrow are once again hosting a wildlife and outdoor recreation summer camp for children ages 8-13. Registration is now open for camp sessions being held June 12-15 and June 19-22.

The camp will be held at the department’s Hirsch Conservation Area located on the grounds of the Ben Avery Shooting Facility (northwest corner of Carefree Highway and I-17). Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Each session will include hands-on science experiments, fishing, kayaking, archery, air rifles, wildlife encounters and more. Your kids will have the opportunity to experience that essential connection with nature while having fun and learning more about Arizona’s amazing wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Space is limited and filling up fast, so register now before it’s too late! The fee to attend is $225 per session per child. To register, visit www.wildologyaz.com and click on the “Wildlife & Outdoor Recreation Summer Camp” link. You can register and pay online or download a registration packet. For more information, call (602) 501-4788 or e-mail azgf.summercamp@gmail.com.