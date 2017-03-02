ACA Repeal

Dear Editor:

Please write an editorial to urge members of Congress to protect the provisions in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) that were beneficial to Medicare participants. These include: (1) Medicare beneficiaries’ preventive screenings. (2) Closing the Medicare Part D “donut hole” which is the difference between what a beneficiary has to pay for after reaching the initial coverage limit and the amount the government pays for “catastrophic” drug coverage. (3) Rewarding reimbursement to health plans, doctors and other medical care providers if they improve health outcomes and quality.

Sincerely,

Joseph Dombrowski

Scottsdale