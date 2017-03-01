Universities as jock factories

Whenever I watch an interview with a professional athlete (that is, either still in college or the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.) I feel that the colleges that advanced these spoiled dolts should be sued for educational malpractice. I cringe when a star _______ (name his position here) says, “Man, I seen dat mutha comin’ for m, and I, like, run away, yunoamsyain?” I wonder whether Standard American English ever was his official language!

If anyone disagrees with my opinion, he or she should investigate who receives the highest pay at, let us say, “Enormous State University:” The president? No. The dean of students? No. It is usually the football coach or the athletic director. Education is not the goal at our universities, but rather fielding winning teams. Dumb jocks, who spell “coffee” K-A-U-P-H-Y are allowed to take easy, worthless courses, are given a passing C average, and given a pass right out into professional teams. Apparently, English is not taught at college level. However, senior student Osmosis Jackson is graduated as soon as he can decipher and pronounce the “A” on the mountain.

Yes – there are professional athletes, both in college and in the leagues.

P.S.: I was a “walk-on” unpaid soccer and track and field athlete in high school and college, and earned my degrees

J-P. A. Maldonado

Chandler