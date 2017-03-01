The media have to be called out

Journalism 101 taught basic principles of reporting the news:

Who? What” When? Where? Why?

Reporting was intended by our Founders to inform the people of facts that affect their lives and their country. Reporting and journalism was meant to protect us with the “Armor of Truth”.

Certainly “Yellow Journalism” has existed for over two centuries, but never has it become so apparent that the mass media has a complete bias in favor of Leftist politics and have become a propaganda arm of Leftist ideology. Further, they make it seem that the minority Leftist opinion of politics is the majority..it is not the majority view in the United States. They use their access to the people to shape, distort, deceive, exaggerate, and outright lie to make the masses believe a lie.

George W. Bush made a tragic mistake by believing he was being a “bigger person” by “taking the high road” and allowing the media to attack him like a pack of jackals without truly fighting back.

Over his 8 years in office, he allowed the media to type cast him as dumb, illiterate, stupid, ignorant and incapable of rational thought. President Bush failed to understand that when a President is elected, he no longer is a solitary person representing only himself. Once elected, he is charged with the responsibility to perform his duties for the PEOPLE who they elected him and he becomes the face and persona of the PEOPLE who gave him power to lead. When President Bush failed to fight back, he failed us and allowed the media to create a false narrative of who we are as Conservatives. That was his Biggest failure.

Another 8 years under President Obama sealed the false narrative and created a whole new generation of young adults believing that Conservatives are everything George W Bush was, insert any negative adjectives here… Every problem is the world is George W Bush’s fault, and by extension, Conservative policies.

President Trump is correct by fighting back against the media’s Leftist leaning propaganda. We cannot allow unelected media to overturn or tarnish a presidential election. He is fighting for US. The media have failed us and it has failed its Constitutional role.

Most conservative politicians avoid this fight and hunker down in fear of the media. We finally elected a fighter and it is imperative for us to support President Trump because it is OUR BATTLE too. President Trump knows that we must stop allowing the biased media to filter the truth and deceive us with bad reporting. The Leftist media have no interest in the truth, only their propaganda.

Fernando Cadiz

Phoenix