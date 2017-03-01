Soroptimist awardees recognized

Celebrating Success “Live Your Dream Scholarships”

The Live Your Dream scholarship was established in 1972 and is available to women who are head of household, demonstrate financial need and are motivated to achieve their education and career goals. Awards were presented February 20th at The Holland Center to the following recipients:

Livia McEachern from north Phoenix is our 2017 winner. Livia was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Northern AZ University with a goal of specializing in cancer care. Livia is the mother of 2 children and is in her final year of nursing school.

Lydia Negron is our first runner up from west Phoenix and was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Lydia is currently enrolled in the Music Therapy program at ASU. Lydia works full time to support her 4 children and is a full time student finishing her degree.

We are very pleased to have a second runner up, Joy McDaniel from Avondale. Joy is a single mother of 4, pursuing an Associates degree from Phoenix College. Her goal is to transfer to a university program and become a child psychologist. Joy was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Violet Richardson Awards

The Violet Richardson Award recognizes young women who make their community and world a better place through their volunteer efforts. This program honors girls between the ages of 14 and 17 who contribute their time and energy to volunteer projects in their school and community. This award is named after Violet Richardson, the first president, of the first Soroptimist club in 1921. Our award recipients this year are Hannah Martin with her volunteer focus at Martin Miracles. Our other award winner is Mikaela Morris who volunteers her time with Veterans Heritage Project.

Ruby Awards

The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls through their profession and/or volunteer work. The Ruby Award was given to Gail Coronato – AZ Helping Hands, Robin Ray – Art Ambassador and Katie Smetana – YMCA Programs.

Soroptimist “Saturday of Service” will be held March 4, 2017 at the Foothills Food Bank.

Soroptmist members will be assisting in the annual inventory.

Mark your calendars for March 21, 2017 at Coolwater Christian Church, 28181 N 56th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 at 6:00pm. “A Global Voice for Women” presentation will be given by guest speaker, Alice Wells, past president of Soroptimist International of the Americas. Alice has been an active member of Soroptimist since 1980 with many years of successful leadership. Alice has served as an elementary school principal and a curriculum coordinator in a large school district in Phoenix, AZ. Event is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

Upcoming fundraiser April 6, 2017 “Ladies Bunco” Coolwater Christian Church, 2818 N 56th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85266 at 6:00pm. Entry fee $20. Fun time with lots of action, prizes and refreshments. Tickets available from a club member or at the door. All proceeds support our programs including: Holiday Gifting for families in need, Scholarships for women returning to school and backpacks filled with supplies for local students.

“Soroptimist International is a global women’s organization working together to transform the lives of women and girls. We work at the local, national and international level to improve their lives through education leading to social and economic empowerment.”