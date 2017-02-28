Lukeville port officers seize pot shipment

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a 22-year-old Phoenix man after finding 150 pounds of marijuana concealed within his Dodge van.

Officers searching the vehicle found multiple packages of marijuana within the back of the vehicle. The value of the drugs is $75,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.