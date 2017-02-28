Kiwanis Club of Carefree Presents Brilliant Futures Initiative

CAREFREE – Kiwanis Club of Carefree will present Brilliant Futures Initiative, taking place at Holland Community Center, 34250 N 60th St. Bldg. B Scottsdale, AZ 85266 on Saturday April 1, 2017 from 8:30am-2:00pm

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree invites you to an Open Space Meeting to speak to this question “What is necessary for the youth of our community to have a brilliant future?”

We invite you to identify the questions, ideas and stories that keep you up at night. Come prepared to lead and/or participate in conversations about the central question. You can lead the discuss by yourself or with colleagues.

Space is limited. RSVP is required. Refreshments and box lunch are provided. Please RSVP to KiwanisOSM@gmail.com