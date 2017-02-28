Coyotes to hold D-Backs Night on March 16 versus Red Wings

GLENDALE — The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will hold D-backs Night on Thursday, March 16 when the Coyotes host the Detroit Red Wings at Gila River Arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m. The first 7,500 fans at Gila River Arena will receive a Kachina Tribal Coyotes hat, courtesy of Gila River Casinos.

Prior to the game, there will be a ceremonial puck drop featuring Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock. D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez will serve as the Top Dog for the night. D-backs mascot Baxter will also be in attendance and will sign autographs for kids along with Howler during the first intermission. In addition, D-backs organist Bobby Freeman will perform throughout the game and the Rally-backs and Coyotes Paw Patrol will interact with fans.

As part of the evening, Coyotes players will wear special co-branded D-backs/Coyotes jerseys during warm up. These jerseys will be available to bid on during the game at the Coyotes Community Corner (Gate #2, near section 110). All proceeds from the auction will be distributed to Vet Tix, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to giving back to those who have served their country. Vet Tix teams up with major sports teams, leagues, promoters, organizations, venues and every day event ticket holders to provide free and discounted tickets to those currently serving and veterans of all branches of the United States military, including immediate family members of troops who have been killed in action.

The Coyotes are offering a special ticket package for this game only. Fans can purchase a lower level ticket for this game for $79 and an upper level ticket for $35 which includes an exclusive D-backs/Coyotes baseball-themed puck. This offer is available at ArizonaCoyotes.com/dbacks using the promo code “DBACKS” or by calling 480-563-PUCK (7825).

The D-backs will host Coyotes Night at their game on Sept. 8 at Chase Field.