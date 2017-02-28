Border Patrol arrests alien drug smugglers, aggravated felon

YUMA –Border Patrol agents recently arrested seven adult male illegal aliens during two separate events, one south of Tacna and another near Yuma, Arizona.

Agents assigned to the Wellton Border Patrol Station’s forward operating base, Camp Grip, apprehended five Mexican nationals on Feb. 17 caught with 430 pounds of marijuana worth more than $200,000.

In another encounter on Feb. 19, Yuma Station agents arrested two Mexican nationals found near Yuma, Arizona. Background checks revealed one of the individuals was previously removed as an aggravated felon, charged with indecent exposure to a minor and convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

All individuals and drugs were processed in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling the Border Patrol at

1-866-999-8727 toll-free. Callers can remain anonymous.