Author to speak at Civil War Round Table

Scottsdale Civil War Round Table proudly presents “To Care He Who Has Borne The Battle: Medicine In The American Civil War” by Kyle Wichtendahl on March 21 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Kyle Wichtendahl is currently a graduate student and teaching assistant at the University of Maryland, where he is earning his PhD in 19th Century US History.

Prior to returning to the University, he served as Education Coordinator for the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, Maryland; and its two satellite sites: the Pry House Field Hospital Museum at Antietam National Battlefield and the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office in Washington, DC.

Kyle earned his degree in history from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He is currently President of the Harpers Ferry Civil War Round Table.

Kyle’s great great great grandfather served in the 59th Indiana for three years during the Civil War, including the campaign against Vicksburg and Sherman’s March to the Sea.

The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table meets the third Tuesday of every month (except June, July & August) at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library (Auditorium) 3839 N Drinkwater Blvd Scottsdale. Speakers are comprised of well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The group supports battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust. All are welcome. For more information: www.scottsdalecwrt.org -or- 480-699-5844.