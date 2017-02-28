Arizona Small Dog Rescue presents “Putts for Mutts”

Arizona Small Dog Rescue will host its third annual Putts for Mutts charity golf tournament on May 21, 2017 at The Stone Creek Golf Club, 4435 N. Paradise Village Parkway South, in Phoenix.

The tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start, and will include a mini-continental breakfast, 18 holes of golf, raffle, silent auction and awards luncheon.

Tickets are $100 per single player or $380 per foursome if purchased by April 15 (or $110 per single player/$420 per foursome after April 15). All proceeds will benefit Arizona Small Dog Rescue, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to the care, rehabilitation and adoption of abused, unwanted, homeless, sick or injured animals throughout the greater Phoenix area.

For information, visit http://azsmalldog.org/putts-for-mutts-2, call 480-272-4841, or email putts4mutts@azsmalldog.org.