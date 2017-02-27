PHOENIX – This week begins a series of rallies in approximately 60 cities across the country, including Phoenix, to show support for President Donald Trump, his administration and proposed policies.

With anti-American, anti-Trump and organized disruptions and protests erupting at Republican town hall events, this national rally is being organized as the “Spirit of America,” with a goal of invigorating patriotism and to counteract all the protests that have ensued since Trump was elected.

Rally organizer Debbie Dooley stated, “These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders.”

Riders USA will be sponsoring the “March 4 Trump/Spirit of America” rally in Phoenix this Saturday, March 4, from 12 noon – 3 p.m. at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St.

Attendees are encouraged to “bring umbrellas, comfortable chairs, food and drink, friends and family … and have fun.”

The great list of guest speakers includes Sheriff Richard Mack, Sheriff Paul Babeu, former Senate President Russell Pearce, Mark Spencer from Judicial Watch and many more.