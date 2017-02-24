Maricopa County Cave Creek Regional Park events update

Ride to the Clay Mine!

02/26/2017, 1:00pm

Cave Creek Regional Park Saddle up for adventure as we ride out to explore the Clay Mine! We’ll go inside the mine and discuss the history of this site and learn how its contents were used to “cure what ailed ya”! Bring water and your camera. To reserve your horse, call Cave Creek Trail Rides at (623) 742-6700.

Archery Open Range

02/25/2017, 1:00 pm

Cave Creek Regional Park For those who have successfully completed “Introduction to Archery”, we will have the range open for a bit of “practice time”. This program is open to anyone ages 10 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult! Please bring water and wear closed-toed shoes.