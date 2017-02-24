40+ brews on tap at the Downtown Mesa Brew Fest

Mesa – Get ready to taste the valley’s best breweries at the third annual Downtown Mesa Brew Fest on March 4th! From 2-6pm beer lovers will gather to enjoy full pours from more than 13 breweries with over 40 beers on tap. Whether you’re into hops, fruity ale or a smooth chocolate stout, there’s a brew for everyone.

Festival goers will also enjoy food trucks, live music, live art and games. This event is free to enter and family and dog-friendly. VIP Tickets are on sale now for $40 and include 4 beers (12oz pours), $10 food credit, exclusive VIP tent with private beer serving area, early admission (1pm), private restrooms and beer swag. VIP tickets are only available online and there is a limited quantity. Beer tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $5 each, cash only.

Live music by Obadiah Parker, Highest Conspiracy and Pride Through Strife.

Breweries include: Desert Eagle Brewing Company, 12 West Brewing, The Beer Research Institute, Dragoon Brewing Co., Full Sail Brewing Company, The Perch Pub & Brewery, SanTan Brewing Company, Sonoran Brewing, The Beer Research Institute, The Shop Beer Co., Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery, Uncle Bear’s Brewery, and Wren House Brewing Company.

This event is put on by the Downtown Mesa Association with a special thank you to sponsors Old Sol Lumber, Phoenix Marriott Mesa, Team Evolution Real Estate, and Rodizio Grill.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets please visit www.downtownmesa.com/brewfest

or RSVP on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1847832958833710/