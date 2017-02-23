Zuni artist featured for AZ Archaeology Society meeting

Our March 8 meeting features Deborah Slaney presenting The World of Leekya. Zuni carver Leekya Deyuse (known to as Leekya) emerged in the early 1900s as the preeminent maker of stone figural sculptures, fetishes, mosaic work, and figural jewelry in the 20th century. A laborer on Frederick Hodge’s excavation of Hawikku Pueblo, Leekya’s excellence in carving reached its pinnacle by the 1930s-1950s. This talk celebrates his legacy and those of his fellow carvers and descendants. The presentation is also the basis for the very first comprehensive exhibit on Leekya and his family to be held at the Albuquerque Museum in June 2017, demonstrating how his descendants have adopted innovative and independent marketing strategies in the 21st century.

Deborah C. Slaney is curator of history for The Albuquerque Museum of Art and History and Casa San Ysidro in Corrales, New Mexico. Ms. Slaney holds a Master of Liberal Arts with Museum Emphasis from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in Anthropology/Southwestern Archaeology from the University of Arizona. Deb’s research interests include Pueblo and Spanish Colonial archaeology, Hispano material culture, and Southwestern popular culture. Her professional publications include Jewel of the Railroad Era: Albuquerque’s Alvarado Hotel; Wonders of the Weavers/Maravillas de los tejedores: 19th Century Río Grande Weavings from the Collection of The Albuquerque Museum; and Blue Gem, White Metal: Carvings and Jewelry from the C.G. Wallace Collection.

The Desert Foothills Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society based in Cave Creek is a 501-C celebrating over 50 years of existence in 2014 and the Desert Foothill Chapter is a youngster at 40 years old. The chapter meets September through May on the second Wednesday of each month in Cave Creek and features well known guest lecturers during these meetings. The meetings are open to the general public at no cost with the exception of the December Christmas Party that is members only.