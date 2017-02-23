Could it be that they are afraid of President Trump succeeding and exposing the absolute folly and failures of their policies and damaging regulations?

Could it be that they are afraid of successes by President Trump will show how liberals have never been primarily concerned about the best interests of American citizens?

Could it be that a successful President Trump will signal that this country doesn’t need “professional politicians,” but does need men of courage, common sense and a true sense of American values?

Tom C.

Arizona