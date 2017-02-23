Golf Tournament Fundraiser and Award dinner

Celebrates 40-year Anniversary of Cave Creek Rodeo Days

CAVE CREEK – The Tatum Ranch Golf Club announces a golf tournament as one of Cave Creek Rodeo Days’ weeklong events to be held at the Tatum Ranch Golf Club, 29888 N. Tatum Ranch Drive, on Monday, March 27. The scramble format fundraiser begins sign in at 10:30 a.m. and tees off at 12:30 p.m., with awards for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, and Hole-in-One, Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin prizes.

Following the tournament, a prime rib dinner, silent auction and golf award presentation will be hosted by Harold’s Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road. Tickets are $560 a foursome, or $140 per person, and includes green fees, cart, and range balls. Additional dinner tickets can be purchased for $25. Sponsorships are available.

Cave Creek Rodeo Days is slated to take place Saturday, March 25th through Sunday, April 2nd, celebrating the town’s Western heritage, and the 40-year anniversary of continuous Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) events in Cave Creek.

“Golf, community, and cowboys and cowgirls make Cave Creek Rodeo Days a time-honored event with something for everyone to celebrate the rich Western heritage and community spirit of Cave Creek,” said Danny Piacquadio, co-owner of Harold’s Cave Creek Corral. “As a business owner and local resident, I am proud to participate in and support the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament and Award dinner.”

The all-volunteer community celebration and weeklong event brings together local friends and neighbors to raise money for charity, and to assist the town with the continued maintenance and enhancement of the Cave Creek Memorial Arena through the professional sport of rodeo.

Highlights include the PRCA rodeo events, a parade, mutton busting, a golf tournament, two rodeo dances and much more.

For information, a full calendar of events, or tickets, visit cavecreekrodeo.com.