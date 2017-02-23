Fountain Hills Theater announces opening of Leading Ladies

Fountain Hills Theater is delighted to announce the opening of Ken Ludwig’s gender-bending comedy, Leading Ladies, on March 10th. In this hilarious farce by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces! What‘s a boy to do? What ensues is a classic farce of romantic entanglements, naughty innuendos, mistaken identities and rip-roaring high jinks.

Leading ladies is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Petey Swartz. It stars; Terry Gadaire, Donna Georgette, Alexia Lorch, Dan Marburger, Morgan Ottersbach, Karl Roger Perry, Darryl Poenisch and Roger Prenger. Produced through special arrangement with Samuel French.

Leading Ladies will play March 10 -26, 2017 Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $30.00 for Adults and $23.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.