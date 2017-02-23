YUMA – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen Feb. 15 after finding four undocumented aliens in his Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck during a vehicle stop west of Wellton, Arizona.

After agents stopped the truck near Old Highway 80 and 20 E, they detected individuals hiding in the cab. Agents then detained the 25-year-old male driver and passengers for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.