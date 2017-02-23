Eastwood in Carefree

Pre-Grand Opening preview event – showcasing upgraded net zero model home

What: Sophisticated, Smart, Scenic Eastwood Community Arriving This Spring

When: 1– 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: 8601 E. Cave Creek Road, 85377 (Just west of the southwest corner of Pima and Cave Creek Road)

How: RSVP by registering online at KeystoneHomesAZ.com/RSVP

Keystone Homes is proud to present model homes and information about Eastwood, a beautiful intimate gated community of exceptional luxury homes starting in the high 400s and arriving this spring. Luxurious amenities include sweeping desert views, a heated pool, highly energy efficient features, impeccable craftsmanship and a dreamy location just moments from boutiques, restaurants, festivals, hiking trails, lakes and golf courses in Carefree, Ariz.

VIP guests can preview a new housing product for this community that features authentic Arizona ranch contemporary detailing and state-of-the-art energy efficiency. Eastwood will offer four floor plans ranging from 1,900 to 2,200 square feet for the community’s 39 single-level detached homes. Keystone Homes also will be showcasing its upgraded Net Zero model home (Actual HERS score is -5)!

More information can be found at EastwoodLife.com. Please join us and enjoy an afternoon with catered appetizers, flatbread pizza, wine presented by a local sommelier and music by a local pianist.

– Eastwood is located in the town of Carefree

– Single level, single family detached Arizona contemporary ranch-style homes

– Starting from the high $400s

– Homes range from 1,900 to 2,200 square feet

– Floor plans offer two and three bedroom options with two to three bathrooms

– Sales office opens Feb. 25, with hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 480-422-0655

– Preview Event: 1 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25

For more information, contact Rich Eneim, Jr., reneimjr@keystonehomesaz.com, 480-266-8599.