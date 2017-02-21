The burning question facing every European country in 2017: can their countries and cultures survive endless refugee immigration from the ever-burgeoning Third World?

The salient question being ignored vs. not being asked in America, Canada or Australia: how will these homelands survive the projected 100,000,000 (million) refugees flooding into America within 30 years; 10 million projected for Canada and another 10 million projected for Australia?

As each refugee that vacates Africa, India, Mexico, South America, Indochina, the Middle East or any other overpopulated country—that same arena of humanity adds another 80,000,000 (million) net gain, new babies annually. Those countries and cultures either refuse to engage birth control or have no access. Therefore, they refuse to or cannot become responsible for their own numbers. Those people follow ancient religions that refuse to step into the realities of the 21st century: Catholic Church, Islam, Hindus and other Christian sects.

As a result, our planet falters as the Third World adds one billion more humans every 12 years on their way to adding three billion more of themselves by 2050 or 33 years from now. These verifiable facts cannot be disputed as reported from population projections by the United Nations.

Millions of those people cannot read, write or perform simple mathematical equations. In other words, illiteracy drives their fecundity rates that can never be solved because no country on Earth can educate another 80 million people annually without commensurate teachers.

The dilemma produces massive deleterious results for those human beings with understandable widespread compassion. Despite the outcries to reach out with aid, the refugee line grows, grows fast and grows endlessly. Which means that NO amount of outward migration saves any of those countries or their civilizations.

Yet, notice all those refugees deluge into Western countries with no end to the line. Therefore, every Western country, as its immigration numbers increase, faces an ultimate decline into Third World illiteracy, poverty and tribalism.

When you consider those Third World cultures commingling, combining or interfacing with First World cultures—Western cultures cannot survive the sheer numbers. None can survive the cultural fracturing. An average citizen can observe Europe today and see it. Despite watching Europe’s maelstrom or digesting the supporting mathematics, a scant few world leaders comprehend the final consequence: total degradation of European, Canadian, Australian and American societies.

The only exceptions: Geert Wilders in Holland, Hungary and Poland’s presidents and Ms. Marine LePen in France. Beyond them, Justin Trudeau of Canada proves himself totally uninformed on multiple levels as he invites endless immigrants. America, the same as we add one million legal refugees annually. The U.S. Congress remains blind to our fragmented future. Australia injects immigrants by the hundreds of thousands annually.

Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Norway will not survive their barbarian hordes. They won’t survive as to water, energy and resources. They won’t survive as to sociological impact as they see their cultures vanish into Islamic caliphates.

America won’t survive as to 138 million more people that wreak havoc as to opposing worldviews, languages and cultures.

If Western countries fail to stop all immigration, the certain calamity each nation faces—guaranteed violence and social chaos from immigrants, especially Muslims, total annihilation of Western cultures and loss of each country’s native language. Each country faces fragmentation into tribal units. Without intellectual horsepower and skills from those refugees, each Western country faces a new welfare class that proves intractable and growing to such a point, the entire welfare system collapses from unsustainable numbers.

Why do Western leaders commit their countries to cultural, linguistic, environmental and national suicide? Is there some grand scheme to turn their countries into Third World countries? If so, the big question is: WHY?

Why aren’t the talking heads at Fox News and CNN or NBC, CBS and ABC discussing our predicament? What about NPR and PBS?

This future avalanches toward us at 1,000,000 legal refugees annually, with no end of the line in sight.

We need a national discussion on the direction of our country; at present, racing at breakneck speed over a demographic, cultural and environmental cliff.

Peter Drucker said, “A time of turbulence is a dangerous time, but its greatest danger is a temptation to deny reality.”

If you don’t want a Paris, France, San Bernardino or Orlando or Fort Lauderdale event in your community, it’s time to call for a total “Immigration Shutdown Now.”

Call your senators and House rep: 1 202 224 3121 or 1 888 995 2086. Demand a stop to all immigration and stop to any Syrian immigration.

Definition of slogan: “Immigration Shutdown Now means the American people want a total shutdown on all legal and illegal immigration. That means we want all illegal immigration stopped by arresting, prosecuting and jailing employers of illegal aliens. We deport all illegal aliens by taking their jobs away and as we catch them. We want English mandated as our national language. We demand a cessation of Muslim immigration in order to protect our culture, language and way of life. We can’t save the world but we can save or destroy our civilization. We demand a stable population that allows everyone to live, work and thrive into the 21st century. Especially our children.”