Grape wine is 7,000 years old

Mankind’s link with wine involves an old story. Evidence discovered in the Hajji Firuz (I am not making this up) regions of the Iran’s Zagros Mountains indicates that grape wine was being fermented for locals more than 7,000 years ago.

The ruby-throated humming bird is said to have the highest metabolic rate of any active vertebrate. Its wings can beat more than 200 times per second. Such birds often daily consume nectars equal to their body weights. Do not eat like this bird.

In 1723 George Frideric Handel moved to 25 Brook Street in London, England. In 1968 Jimi Hendrix moved to 23 Brook Street. These facts imply that the two music icons would’ve shared a common wall, except for the space-time continuum thingy.

Recent data indicates that the average American family cleans nine loads of laundry per week. Thar’s big money made from marketing laundry soap. The Tide brand had retail sales totaling more than $2.8 billion in 2015.

Thus far, there exists only one kosher McDonald’s Restaurant outside of Israel. That location would be in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last count, there were exactly 237 roads in the United Kingdom named after Queen Elizabeth II. On February 6 of 2017, QEII had been the ruling monarch of Great Britain for 65 consecutive years, marking the longest reign of any sovereign in British history.

An enterprising group of product developers have come up with a Gita. The Gita is a cleverly made device that can tote as much as 40 lbs. of luggage, supplies, pizzas, etc. as it follows behind whoever is wearing a particular “target belt.” Special cameras on the Gita are utilized to avoid rolling into obstacles. These apparatuses are intended to be especially popular with travelers in airports, but possible purposes would seem to be quite extensive.

At the end of 2015, more than 900,000 Texans were licensed to carry concealed handguns. In Fisher County (Texas), approximately 48% of all citizens at least 21 years of age owned such a license.

It was in April of 1974 that an aspiring young writer named Stephen King had his first novel published, Carrie. Since that April, Mr. King has had 53 more novels published and has composed almost 200 short stories. Most of his plots are set in Maine (King’s home state). In seven of his novels, he used the nom de plume Richard Bachman. Stephen is a scary (and rich) fellow.

James White is a retired mathematics teacher who enjoys sharing fascinating trivia. He can be reached at jkwhite46@gmail.com