The GOP Senate owed Andrew Puzder a hearing

Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement in response CKE Restaurants CEO Andrew Puzder withdrawing himself from consideration to be the Secretary of Labor:

“Donald Trump’s Department of Labor needs a strong leader who can enact his agenda in a hostile environment, who understands the nuances of labor issues and who has served as an employer making the tough choices that make the difference between making payroll and laying off employees. Trump had this exact person type of business leader and labor expert in Andrew Puzder.

“Unfortunately, as many as a dozen unnamed Senate GOP cowards opposed Puzder’s nomination before he even had a chance to appear in committee. Puzder was repeatedly slandered in the media with no way to publicly respond to Big Labor attack dogs and their henchmen.

“Andrew Puzder deserved at least the ability to face his accusers in a hearing. Let’s hope the Republican Senate grows a spine because if they’re bailing out in February of 2017, it does not bode well for them holding firm in the future.”