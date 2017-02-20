Tonto National Forest waives fees on Presidents’ Day

PHOENIX, —The Tonto National Forest will waive fees at many popular recreation sites on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2107. Tonto National Forest offices will be closed on Presidents’ Day, but will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Four fee-free days on public lands remain in 2017. The remaining 2017 fee-free days are:

– June 10: National Get Outdoors Day

– September 30: National Public Lands Day

– November 11-12: Veterans Day weekend

The fee-free program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees will be waived at all day-use sites including picnic grounds, shorelines and boat launches operated by the Tonto National Forest. Concessionaire-operated facilities, camping and campground fees will not be waived.

Forest officials hope these fee-free days allow people to enjoy the nearly 3 million acres of Tonto National Forest’s land held in trust for their enjoyment and use. A Tonto Pass is usually required and can be purchased at over 200 vendor locations or local Forest Service offices. Tonto Daily Pass vendor locations are available at the Tonto National Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov/tonto. For more information regarding passes, call the Tonto National Forest at 602-225-5200 during business hours.

