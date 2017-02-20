MADD Arizona partners with Dunkin’ Donuts for safety fair

WHAT:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Arizona will partner with local Dunkin’ Donut locations throughout Arizona to distribute red ribbons for safe and sober driving as well as Power of Parents handbooks to empower parents to talk early and talk often with children about the dangers of underage drinking and to never ride with a drinking driver.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts is hosting a large safety fair featuring more than 40 local agencies at the 7805 N Oracle Rd location in Oro Valley. This event will bring awareness to the community of all the wonderful safety and wellness organizations that are available to people in need.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 · 8 am – 12 pm

WHERE:

Participating Locations:

2553 N Campbell Ave

8002 N Cortaro Rd

7805 N Oracle Rd #101

7033 N Sabino Canyon Rd

Safety Fair:

7805 N Oracle Rd, Suite 101

Oro Valley, Arizona 85704

WHO:

Special attendees include:

– Debbie Weir, National CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving

– Jason Frazier, State Executive Director of MADD Arizona

WHY:

“Having this partnership with Dunkin Donuts is invaluable to us. This gives MADD the opportunity to reach out in a new and creative way,” said Jason Frazier, MADD AZ State Executive Director. “People are encouraged to visit Dunkin’ Donuts to pick up a MADD Donut and get acquainted with the community agencies, law enforcement and first responders for resources, education and fun activities”

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge, serving one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.