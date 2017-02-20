Government has a mandate to exclude undesirable foreigners

A law in effect since 1952 gives our government the legal right to deny entry to enemies, potential enemies or undesirable persons: the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, commonly known as the McCarran-Walter Act of 1952.

Unless this law is reversed by Congress, our government has a mandate to prevent the immigration of potential terrorists from unfriendly regimes, specifically from the seven Muslim nations identified as terrorist sources. Not included in this list are forty-six other Muslim nations, not affected by the exclusion, whose Muslim citizens are not barred from entry, provided they obtain the required visas from our American consulates.

Shouldn’t the media make the clueless Boobus Americanus aware of this protective piece of legislation?

J-P. A. Maldonado

Lafayette, CO