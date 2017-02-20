Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son. “If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cave Creek: 3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Desert Broom Branch Library, 29710 N Cave Creek Rd

Paradise Valley: 3/8/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Paradise Valley Police Dept Town Hall, 6401 East Lincoln Drive

Scottsdale: 3/12/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., St. Anthony on the Desert, 12990 East Shea Blvd.

How to help:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.