PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking public comments on multiple proposed boating and water sports rule changes.

On Jan. 13, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission approved a draft notice of proposed rulemaking, amending Article 5, which outlines boating and water sports regulations and fees. The deadline to submit comments on the proposed rule changes is Sunday, March 5.

The following are among the proposed changes:

– Requiring a signature be notarized/witnessed when the seller is not listed as the owner on the current registration or the signature of the buyer or seller is in question.

– Allowing owners to obtain a duplicate watercraft registration/decal at www.azgfd.gov/boating.

– Increasing the valid timeframe for a temporary certificate from 30 to 45 days and allowing a watercraft agent to issue a temporary certificate with the sale of a used watercraft.

– Requiring liveries to affix a placard on the watercraft indicating the business name and phone number, and requiring a person who rents, leases or offers a watercraft for hire to register as a livery.

– Requiring a wake surfer to wear a personal floatation device and that an operator ensure an observer is watching if a person is being towed behind the watercraft and/or surfing a wake created by the watercraft.

– Prohibiting teak surfing, which is pulling a person from a vessel’s swim platform.

– Requiring towing companies to notify the owner/lienholder that they have taken possession of a vessel within 15 days of obtaining the information from the department.

– Authorizing a third-party vendor to process new watercraft registrations, transfers, renewals and duplicate registrations.

The public can also provide comment on the following proposed fee increases:

– Watercraft transfer fee to $13

– Duplicate decal and certificate number fee to $8

– Dealer certificate of number fee to $20

– Establish an abandoned/unreleased watercraft application fee of $100

– Transfer of ownership of a towed watercraft application fee to $100

The proposed changes were recommended as part of a legally required five-year review of the department’s administrative rules. For more information or to view the complete list of proposed Article 5 changes, visit www.azgfd.com/agency and click on “Rulemaking.”

Those with questions or wishing to submit a comment can mail them to 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086; e-mail rulemaking@azgfd.gov or call (623) 236-7390.