Jerry Riopelle returns to Talking Stick Resort

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY – Talking Stick Resort welcomes back musician and producer, Jerry Riopelle, to the Showroom stage on March 10 at 8 p.m. The Phoenix favorite will take audiences on a riveting musical experience with his one-of-a-kind blend of country, rock and blues as he performs “Walkin’ on Water,” “Easy Drive,” “Naomi’s Song” and “Red Ball Texas Flyer.”

“Riopelle is a music connoisseur. He has worn many hats within the music industry, serving as a producer, a drummer in the Hollywood Argyles and even as a songwriter for popular television shows and films. His following in Arizona grew in the early 70s thanks to his frequent New Year’s Eve performances at Celebrity Theatre. Riopelle’s relationship with the state and fans was further solidified in 2007 when he was inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.”

Tickets for Jerry Riopelle are on sale now. Please call (480) 850-7777 or visit www.talkingstickresort.com for more information. Must be 21 or older to attend.