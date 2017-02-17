2017 Economic impact of immigration by state

In order to determine which states benefit most from immigration, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, ranging from “median household income of foreign-born population” to “jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.”

Key Stats:

– California has the highest share of the workforce who are foreign-born, 34.12 percent, 18.1 times higher than in West Virginia, which has the lowest at 1.88 percent.

– Maryland has the highest median household income for the foreign-born population, $71,081, 2.2 times higher than in New Mexico, which has the lowest at $32,489.

– New Mexico has the highest homeownership rate for the foreign-born population, 62.8 percent, which is two times higher than in North Dakota, which has the lowest at 31.8 percent.

– California has the highest share of foreign-born residents, 27.04 percent, 17.7 times higher than in West Virginia, which has the lowest at 1.53 percent.

– New Jersey has the highest share of foreign-born STEM workers, 41.0 percent, 19.5 times higher than in North Dakota, which has the lowest at 2.1 percent.

– The District of Columbia has the highest share of foreign-born adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 51.5 percent, 3.1 times higher than in New Mexico, which has the lowest at 16.4 percent.

– The District of Columbia has the highest share of direct and indirect jobs created by the economic contributions of international students, 1.37 percent, 45.7 times higher than in Alaska, which has the lowest at 0.03 percent.

