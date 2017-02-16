San Luis CBP officers nab drug smugglers

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis recently arrested two Yuma residents this weekend for alleged attempts to smuggle a combined 30 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

Officers referred the 24-year-old woman for further inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. via the pedestrian lanes early Friday. The meth concealed inside her body weighed approximately three ounces and worth more than $550.

On Sunday, officers selected a Chevrolet SUV for an additional search after questioning the 35-year-old male driver. A CBP narcotics detection canine then alerted to the vehicle’s spare tire where officers found multiple packages containing nearly 30 pounds of meth worth $900,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle and turned the subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.