PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Jessica Pacheco as president of the Board of Directors of the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC).

Jessica currently is the Vice President of State and Local Affairs at Arizona Public Service.

“I am pleased to appoint Jessica as president of the Arizona-Mexico Commission,” said Governor Ducey. “The vision and professionalism that she brings to her new leadership position will be invaluable assets for our state as we continue to forge stronger economic and diplomatic ties with our largest international trading partner and neighbor to the south.”

She joined APS in 1997 and has held various roles spanning from corporate economic development to customer care in the call center. In addition, she previously served as Senior Vice President for Public Affairs at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, where she was responsible for general advocacy for the Arizona business community. Jessica has worked extensively in economic and community development arenas throughout Arizona, the southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

“Jessica has shown exemplary leadership since joining our board of directors in 2014,” said Marcos Garay, AMC Executive Director. “She is a respected leader in our community and will continue to play an important role in developing collaboration between Arizona and Mexico. The Arizona-Mexico Commission is very fortunate to have her as president.”

Jessica holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arizona and recently completed the Executive Education Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She lives in Phoenix and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

“I am honored to serve the governor as AMC President. The importance of Arizona’s relationship with Mexico cannot be underscored enough. I look forward to working with the AMC team and our friends in Mexico to enhance our partnership,” said Jessica Pacheco.