Festival sets schedules, activities

Arizona Wild West Festival, Arizona’s largest western/music festival, will take place March 10-12, 2017, in Cave Creek.

Admission is free to the public.

This one-of-a-kind event will feature a number of signature, family-friendly activities including, but not limited to:

-On Friday, March 10, crowds will roar as the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse hosts an evening of high intensity bull riding known as Battle with the Saddle. Bull riding takes place at 8, 9:30 and 10:45 PM

-Kickin’ ‘n Pickin’: on Saturday, March 11, western, country western and southern rock bands battle for the top title as the best local western band around. The one-day music event, which will be judged, will conclude with a prize for the winning musical act. The Horny Toad will feature music for judging at 1 PM; the Buffalo Chip’s band will play for judges at 2; the Silver Spur Saloon at 3 PM; Rock the District’s Homestretch teen band to compete at the Buffalo Chip at 5 PM; and Outlaw Annie’s at 7 PM

-Guns of Anarchy: gunfighter performers from around the U.S. will compete during a competition for first, second and third place cash prizes, the largest purse in the West. The competitions take place on the west lot of Frontier Town, 11-3 on March 11 and 11-2, March 12

-Elegance in History: contestants showcase their best in period correct wardrobe; professionally judged on the west lot of Frontier Town; March 11 at 11 AM

-Screening of Arizona’s first full-length western film, Copper Wind, at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion on the evening of March 11; sponsored by Sanderson Lincoln. No-host cocktails prior; March 11; Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion; 4:30-8 PM

-Rock the District: teen bands play their best country music for the crowds at Big Earl’s Greasy Eats. March 11 is a “band-off” between rockers and crooners; March 12 bands play for fun; the musicians play both days from 12-2 PM

-Hooligan’s Treasure Hunt: teams of two to four receive a set of clues for this fun western treasure hunt from representatives on the west lot of Frontier Town then figure out where to find “treasures “at each stop; the first three winning groups receive a prize; March 11, 12-1:30 PM

-Bust the Dust: action-packed Outlaw Annie’s arena will feature some of Arizona and Hollywood’s best stuntmen compete on an arduous obstacle course filled with high falling, knuckle brawling challenges for prizes and bragging rights. Come between 8-11 AM for a cowboy breakfast and Bloody Mary bar; March 11, 12:00-2:00 PM

-On March 12, the activities kickoff with Church at the Chip at 9 AM at the nostalgic Buffalo Chip Saloon

-Period vendors and other western entertainment