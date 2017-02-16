Diamondbacks announce Subway fan fest details

*UPDATE:

***Due to weather conditions expected over the weekend, the 13th annual SUBWAY® D-backs Fan Fest has been moved to Monday, Feb. 20 from Noon-4:00 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.***

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the 13th annual SUBWAY® D-backs Fan Fest from Noon-4:00 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 18, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The free event will offer fans access to current players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters. With the move to Salt River Fields, the annual event will include new opportunities including unique access throughout the award-winning Spring Training complex.

With more than 25,000 fans at Fan Fest last year, the D-backs have expanded this year’s event and will feature a variety of activities for everyone, including:

– Autograph & photograph sessions with current and former players

– Free kids autographs sessions

– SUBWAY Stage Show, featuring Q&A with players, new management and alumni

– Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Yard Sale

– Open Batting Cages

– Wiffle ball fields featuring staff from the D-backs Baseball Academy, presented by Phoenix Children’s Hospital, including catch-a-fly ball and fielding

– D-backs Science of Baseball activities for fans to learn how Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are executed in baseball, presented by Chase and Insight

– D-backs Team Shop, presented by Majestic

– D-backs Authentics featuring game-used memorabilia

– Live Sports broadcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and Univision Deportes Radio 105.1 FM throughout the day

– D-backs Race Against Cancer registration, presented by University of Arizona Cancer Center at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s

– Dbacks Social Media Zone and Instagram scavenger hunt

– Activities with FOX Sports Arizona

– Sanderson Ford Cronista Infantil D-backs Spanish broadcast auditions for Univision Deportes Radio 105.1 FM

– D-backs inflatables & face painting

-Tryout information about National Anthem, Rally-backs, Golden Glovers and D-backs Legends Racers

– SUBWAY cash cards loaded with amounts ranging from $1 – $100 for the first 3,000 fans

Among the D-backs players currently scheduled to attend include Nick Ahmed, Jake Barrett, Archie Bradley, Sócrates Brito, Enrique Burgos, Andrew Chafin, Patrick Corbin, Rubby De La Rosa, Randall Delgado, Brandon Drury, Zack Godley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta, Jake Lamb, Evan Marshall, Ketel Marte, Jeff Mathis, Shelby Miller, Chris Owings, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney, Braden Shipley, Yasmany Tomás and Taijuan Walker. Coaches expected to participate include Manager Torey Lovullo, Bench Coach Ron Gardenhire, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock. Broadcasters Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, and Oscar Soria will also be in attendance, as well as President & CEO Derrick Hall, Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen, Luis Gonzalez, J.J. Putz, Willie Bloomquist, Orlando Hudson and Dan Haren, among several other former D-backs players.

D-backs Season Ticket Holders will have the first opportunity to purchase autograph session vouchers online from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 16. All D-backs Insider e-mail subscribers will also have a special online presale opportunity on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Fans can sign up for the D-backs Insider at www.dbacks.com/insider. Autograph session vouchers will go on sale to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Salt River Fields Home Plate Box Office. All autograph session vouchers purchased online can be picked up at Season Ticket Services Headquarters located near the third base ticket office at Salt River Fields.