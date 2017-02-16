Congress will enact a new, better healthcare law, says AMAC

WASHINGTON, DC – “Obamacare will be repealed and replaced. That is a certainty. Why? Because the American people demand it,” declared Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens.

According to Weber, voters cast their ballots in favor of a Republican Congress and a Republican President because they were fed up with the attempt by big government to control their personal lives.

“Yes, there is a faction that may like the Affordable Care Act. But, the majority knows that however you look at the law, it just does not work. It did not lower the cost of healthcare insurance, as was promised. Instead, the costs are disgracefully high. Perhaps for some people premiums are low. However, when you factor in the high deductibles that are imposed by plans offered under the ACA, for most of us the overall costs are downright unaffordable,” he said, noting that some ACA plans have deductibles as high as 10 to 13 thousand dollars.

Weber said he is confident that Congress “will enact a new, better healthcare law. One that works for everybody.”

Grace-Marie Turner, president of the Galen Institute, a public policy research organization, is also confident that the ACA will be repealed and replaced. It will be replaced “through a step-by-step enactment of a market-friendly reform that provides a safety net for those currently on the program, gives states more authority to oversee their health-insurance markets, and provides states with revenues to help those who have difficulty purchasing or affording health insurance.”

In a recent posting on the Galen Web site she wrote: “The replacement measures will protect the people who are on Obamacare now so they don’t lose their coverage again, and they will build a bridge to new coverage that will protect others from the damage that the law has done to their pocketbooks and the quality of their medical coverage.”

Paul Ryan, speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters earlier this week that a new healthcare law will be completed by year’s end. He said that implementation of a new law will be put on a fast track.

Even the liberal cable news organization CNN has its doubts about Obamacare. An article on its Web site posted before the Obamacare debate Tuesday night between Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz admitted that the ACA “doesn’t do much to help the middle class afford coverage.”

It is interesting to note that during the Town Hall debate between Sanders and Cruz one woman in the audience said that her access to care was limited because of the high deductible of her Obamacare insurance. Sanders confessed that ACA deductibles are outrageously high. “The idea that we have policies like that, like the one you describe, is clearly an outrage.”