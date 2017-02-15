Do you have yours?

If you can help, the Foothills Food Bank in Cave Creek has 2 inch X 5 inch glass tiles available to help pay for the cost of its recent addition. The tiles will be etched with the donor’s name and become part of a one-of-a-kind wall mural. The tiles are being sold on a first come, first serve basis. Each glass tile is $150 and 1,000 tiles will be sold. Accepted payment types include cash, check, credit card or PayPal.

For more information visit www.FoothillsFoodbank.com or call the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 480.488.1145. Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive.