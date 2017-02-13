Survey looks to measure off-highway vehicle financial impact

PHOENIX — The popularity of off-highway vehicles (OHV) has exploded throughout the state and, Arizona State Parks and Trails and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are turning to OHV enthusiasts to help shape the future of the activity statewide.

With 365 riding days per year, scenic trails and great weather, Arizona continues to draw OHV enthusiasts from across the country to access our motorized trails. To better plan for the future of the activity statewide, Arizona State Parks and Trails partnered with Arizona State University to produce an economic impact study to measure the broad effect the activity has in our state.

“Having a better understanding of spending behaviors, travel trends and trail needs will aid State Parks and our partners to provide enhancements to the statewide trail system, programs, and information to OHV users,” said Skip Varney, State Parks State OHV Coordinator.

Over the next 12 months, the public is invited to complete a survey, either electronically at www.azstateparks.com/OHV or at various riding areas throughout the state. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes to complete, however only completed surveys can be used in the reporting process.

“There are nearly limitless riding opportunities and Arizona offers some of the best views available,” said Nathan Gonzalez, AZGFD public information officer. “In addition to guiding future trail development, the results of this survey are vital to helping AZGFD anticipate current and future safety and education program needs. Our goal is to ensure our education methods are adequate to meet the needs of our growing OHV community.”

The economic impact study was last completed in 2002 and found that OHV recreation in Arizona had a $4.25 billion impact. In addition, the activity supported nearly 37,000 jobs, contributed to $1.1 billion in household incomes and added $187 million to annual state tax revenues.