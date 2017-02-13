Improving infant screening to save lives

Health care advocates across the state will head to the Arizona state legislature to support increased testing for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency in babies.

Governor Ducey highlighted that Arizona does not automatically screen our babies for SCID in his 2017 State of the State address—and said that we should:

When it comes to our children, we will always be tireless advocates.

Every year, babies across the country are born with Severe Combined Immuno Deficiency—SCID. It’s a rare genetic disorder that, if not detected and treated early, is deadly. A baby born in Arizona today is automatically screened for a number of diseases—but not for SCID.

Let’s change that, by adding SCID to the list. We have the power to save these precious human lives. So let’s act with urgency.

SCID affects up to 100 newborn babies in the United States each year, including a handful in Arizona. In addition, our state is home to several Native American tribes suffering from a disproportionately high rate of SCID.

Yet, even though 90 percent of babies in the U.S. are screened for SCID, Arizona is only one of three states that does not. (The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services added it to the recommended uniform screening list in 2010.)

Being able to detect and treat SCID before it progresses is the key. Not only will it protect our children from the debilitating effects of this genetic disorder, it will save taxpayers millions of dollars in avoidable treatment costs—which are often billed to the state’s Medicaid program.

The governor’s budget proposal will ensure that these efforts happen, that lives are saved, and that hardworking taxpayers save money on the long-term costs of treating SCID once it has progressed.

Let’s step up to the plate for our children, get them the early health care screening they deserve, and make sure that they can enjoy long and healthy lives pursuing the American dream.

Office of the Arizona Governor