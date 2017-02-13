Congressman Biggs issues statement on Chandler-Intel announcement

Washington, D.C. – Today, Intel Corporation announced that it will invest $7 Billion into its Chandler facility, creating 3,000 jobs in the factory and 10,000 additional jobs around Arizona. The announcement came as Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich met with President Donald Trump in the White House to release the news. According to CEO Krzanich, “the most powerful computer chips on the planet” will be produced at the facility. Congressman Biggs released the following statement:

“I’m thrilled with today’s announcement from Intel about the creation of thousands of new, East Valley jobs. President Trump and Congress are betting on Americans by cutting regulations and resetting the economic climate that has beleaguered our nation’s businesses for the past decade. This announcement continues a new era of business opportunity across the country and will provide a better future for many in the East Valley. I look forward to working in Congress, with President Trump and East Valley leaders, to bring even more jobs to the region.”

