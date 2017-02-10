Phoenix fuel update

PHOENIX – Average retail gasoline prices in Phoenix have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.11/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,094 gas outlets in Phoenix. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Phoenix during the past week, prices yesterday were 39.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 6 in Phoenix have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.72/g in 2016, $1.96/g in 2015, $3.23/g in 2014, $3.37/g in 2013 and $3.43/g in 2012.

Areas near Phoenix and their current gas price climate:

– Arizona- $2.15/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.16/g.

– Las Vegas- $2.43/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

– Tucson- $2.11/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

“Gasoline prices nationally have continued their typical seasonal trajectory lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Gasoline inventories have continued to show impressive gains lately, limiting the effects of rising oil prices on gasoline prices for the time being. While the majority of states (37) saw average gasoline prices decline, thirteen saw prices advancing, especially in the Great Lakes- thanks to the region’s price cycling mechanisms. Gasoline prices should continue to remain relatively low during the next week, but Wednesday’s weekly report from the Energy Information Administration will be a major key to understand when the bulk of refinery season has begun and what impact that will have on gasoline inventories.”

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.